'Best Chance' offers hope to inmates after lockup

Erica Zucco
January 31, 2018 10:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque nonprofit hopes to help men recently released from prison get back on their feet, using a peer-support model and connecting them to a wide variety of resources.

Daniel Rowan knows firsthand that it’s hard to understand what someone recently released from prison needs, unless it’s a lived experience.

“Oftentimes you burn bridges, or you don't necessarily have a support system when you come out,” Rowan said.

Rowan says people tend to have basic needs, including hygiene products and clothing, moderate needs including identification and social security cards if they no longer have them, and more complicated needs, too, such as personal support.

“You may not have people ready to say hey, welcome back, oh we're so happy to see you,” Rowan said.

That’s where “Best Chance,” comes in. Men released from prison can get help with problems of all sizes, and are greeted with a “Welcome Home” banner when they arrive. This month, the nonprofit was approved with its 501c3 designation, and wants to continue working with the community to move Albuquerque forward.

Organizers are in need of donations of clothing and hygiene products, or meals for their peer counselor lunches and meetings. They’d also like to hear from employers willing to team up.

“To say, welcome home, your past doesn't matter, the only thing that matters is today-and moving forward,” Rowan said.

To help the group or to learn more about connecting someone you know with Best Chance for free, voluntary assistance, visit http://bestchancenm.org.


