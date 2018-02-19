Got a poop problem? Company conducts canine feces forensics
Brittany Costello
February 19, 2018 11:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It's not hard to find pet poo plopped on sidewalks or grass. It can be especially irritating if it's from someone else's pooch.
Catching the perpetrator is no easy task, but Tennessee-based company BioPet has a feces forte. Pooprints works with multi-home communities around the nation to test doggie doo DNA.
"One, our program allows more dogs to live more places," said CEO J. Retinger. "Non-pet owners and pet owners love it because it is promoting responsible pet ownership."
With 3,000 clients nationwide, Pooprints even does some work in New Mexico.
"Properties have had this problem forever and there was really no way to identify people involved," said Ernie Jones, the sales director.
Once an apartment complex is on board, they would then require DNA swabs of all dogs in the complex or community. If complex staff finds dog poo, they can send it off to be tested. Pooprints will then send back a detail report on the pet responsible.
"I mean I wouldn't want my DNA and poop to be tested, so I don't know how people would feel about their dog's poop being tested," said one Albuquerque resident, Jaime Leanos said.
But others said it might actually remind people to scoop their dog's poop.
"I still think it's a bit creepy but yeah it would be good if someone gets fined they would never do it again," Valentina Powers said.
