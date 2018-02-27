APD: Bodies found are those of two missing from Albuquerque

A few days later, Fry was reported missing as well. A friend last got a text from her on Jan. 18, the same day Ray was last seen.

On Feb. 19, rancher Fidel Montoya found a body in a trash bin along a road in Stanley near Moriarty.

"I tried to pull the sack, and I said it’s got to be dogs or pets. Oh no, so I got in and flipped on the side so I could get a little better grab on it," he said. "And that's when I felt the toes and then the fingers. And then I ripped it like this open, and I could see young legs with the hand between the legs and one on the side. That's the hands that I touched."

Investigators found the second body about two miles away from that first site. They haven't released how Ray and Fry died.

APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik says this is an open investigation and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

"We are heartbroken. This past month has been torture, and the pain continues as we look for answers about what happened to our dad," a family member of Ray said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work that the Albuquerque Police Department has put into the case and are hopeful that they will have whoever did this in custody soon."