APD: Bodies found are those of two missing from Albuquerque
KOB.com Web Staff
February 27, 2018 05:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the two bodies found outside of Santa Fe last week are those of a missing 70-year-old man and a 28-year-old transgender woman.
Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry went missing in mid-January.
Police say Fry was renting a room from Ray. He was last seen alive on Jan. 18. Ray's family told police they feared he could have been involved in some kind of violent situation. They found his home in disarray, along with some suspicious items.
A few days later, Fry was reported missing as well. A friend last got a text from her on Jan. 18, the same day Ray was last seen.
On Feb. 19, rancher Fidel Montoya found a body in a trash bin along a road in Stanley near Moriarty.
"I tried to pull the sack, and I said it’s got to be dogs or pets. Oh no, so I got in and flipped on the side so I could get a little better grab on it," he said. "And that's when I felt the toes and then the fingers. And then I ripped it like this open, and I could see young legs with the hand between the legs and one on the side. That's the hands that I touched."
Investigators found the second body about two miles away from that first site. They haven't released how Ray and Fry died.
APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik says this is an open investigation and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
"We are heartbroken. This past month has been torture, and the pain continues as we look for answers about what happened to our dad," a family member of Ray said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work that the Albuquerque Police Department has put into the case and are hopeful that they will have whoever did this in custody soon."
