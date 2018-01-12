Advertisement

Boil order issued for Cochiti Elementary

KOB.com Web Staff
January 13, 2018 08:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Students and teachers at Cochiti Elementary School in Pena Blanca will need to bring their own water on Monday after a boil order was issued for the building's water system.

The detection of E-coli led to the order being issued. Officials say no other water systems are affected.

Officials didn't provide an estimate on how long it might be before the system is fixed, and the boil order lifted.


Updated: January 13, 2018 08:47 AM
Created: January 12, 2018 10:01 PM

