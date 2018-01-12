Boil order issued for Cochiti Elementary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Students and teachers at Cochiti Elementary School in Pena Blanca will need to bring their own water on Monday after a boil order was issued for the building's water system.
The detection of E-coli led to the order being issued. Officials say no other water systems are affected.
Officials didn't provide an estimate on how long it might be before the system is fixed, and the boil order lifted.
