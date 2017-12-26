WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident

Meg Hilling
December 26, 2017 06:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The suspects in a Christmas weekend roadway tragedy appeared in front of a judge Tuesday, where one of them was ordered behind bars on a $50,000 cash-surety bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Julianna Montano was driving drunk on I-40 Saturday night when she cut off a car, forcing it to swerve before rolling over, killing the driver. Montano didn't stop.

Court documents state a witness saw the accident then noticed Montano's car pull over. Montano was switching seats with the passenger, Matthew Carrillo, something he later admitted to police.

Metropolitan Court Judge Christine Rodriguez gave Carrillo a monetary bond of $5,000 for allegedly attempting to evade arrest by switching sweats with Montano. There was someone else in the vehicle as well, according to police – a drunk 16-year-old boy.

It's unclear if the boy is related to Carrillo or Montano.

