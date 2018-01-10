Boy who got football surprise loses cancer battle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A young boy who KOB reported on last August lost his battle with cancer.
Elijah Dimas past away Wednesday morning. Before he died, he was able to score a touchdown thanks to an Albuquerque youth football team.
The boy's family posted this statement on Facebook:
"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts we share that our Amazing Baby Boy gained his Beautiful Angel Wings at 3:14 this morning and is now up in heaven in God's arms with no more pain, no more cancer.
Go run, jump and just be a normal kid baby boy, you deserve only the Best!"
