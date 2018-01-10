Advertisement

Boy who got football surprise loses cancer battle

January 10, 2018 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A young boy who KOB reported on last August lost his battle with cancer.

Elijah Dimas past away Wednesday morning. Before he died, he was able to score a touchdown thanks to an Albuquerque youth football team.

The boy's family posted this statement on Facebook:

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts we share that our Amazing Baby Boy gained his Beautiful Angel Wings at 3:14 this morning and is now up in heaven in God's arms with no more pain, no more cancer.

Go run, jump and just be a normal kid baby boy, you deserve only the Best!"


