'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day

The Twisters on Isleta underwent a complete transformation, from the fry batter containers on the floor to the pictures on the walls.

“Yeah, they gave out the blue stuff! But it's just rock candy," said Serenity Wilson and Hailey Lovato. "It looks like alcohol, but it's not."

The menu remained the same...and they did have a Gustavo Fring look-a-like at the counter.

One official cast member was on hand – Ian Posada played Brock, the 6-year-old Walter White poisoned in a pivotal moment from the series.

He's all grown up now.

“I thought they weren't going to notice me now, and well, they're noticing me now,” Posada said.

But like a Cinderella story, when the clock struck two, the props came down and the fantasy for these fans was over.

"Just one day – that's all,” said Joe Barraza, director of operations for the restaurant.



That left some disappointed, but undoubtedly eager to return home and revisit the TV show that helped put New Mexico on Hollywood's radar.