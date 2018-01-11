Brittany Alert issued for missing man in Bernalillo

New Mexico State Police say Derrick Chavez was last seen around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 near 1100 Montoya Road in Bernalillo. At the time, he wore a black Nike jacket with a red logo and carried a red laptop case.

Chavez is a Native American male standing 5-feet-3 and weighing 155 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, large scar on the right side of his head, and a tattoo on his neck that says "Priscilla."