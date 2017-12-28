VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday

KOB Web Staff
December 28, 2017 06:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The two brothers accused of starting a shootout outside of an Albuquerque pharmacy are scheduled to go before a judge today.

Albuquerque Police say it all started when Michael Chopito got into an argument with someone in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on Central and Louisiana. That’s when security guards tried to step in and Michael Chopito called his brother, Vankevin.

Police say Vankevin Chopito showed up on the scene, armed with a shotgun.

“He fired a round into the air and fired a round towards the security guards shooting one in the face and one in the leg thankfully its bird shot so its not like pellets it's a little bit less lethal,” said APD Officer Simon Drobik.

According to a criminal complaint, an off-duty security guard was shot in the face.

Officers say that security guard fired shots in self-defense and it wasn’t until after he got everyone inside the store that he realized he had been injured.

Vankevin Chopito was shot in the leg. Police found both brothers at the hospital and they are facing multiple charges.

