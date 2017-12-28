Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday

“He fired a round into the air and fired a round towards the security guards shooting one in the face and one in the leg thankfully its bird shot so its not like pellets it's a little bit less lethal,” said APD Officer Simon Drobik.

According to a criminal complaint, an off-duty security guard was shot in the face.

Officers say that security guard fired shots in self-defense and it wasn’t until after he got everyone inside the store that he realized he had been injured.

Vankevin Chopito was shot in the leg. Police found both brothers at the hospital and they are facing multiple charges.