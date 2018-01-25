Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
KOB.com Web Staff
January 25, 2018 11:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pair of Los Lunas brothers, caught on camera stealing birds from a northeast Albuquerque pet store, have a criminal history.
KOB pulled mugshots of 44-year-old Daniel Ibuado and 36-year-old Medardo Ibuado. A search of court records show the two have been arrested multiple times in the past, in both Los Lunas and Albuquerque.
In 2011, Daniel Ibuado was convicted of Receiving or Transferring of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. In 2010, he was found guilty of aggravated burglary and breaking and entering and in 2009, of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcment Officer.
Medardo Ibuado was found guilty of burglary and aggravated battery for charges stemming from a 2005 case.
The two now have pending charges stemming from the theft this past Saturday, Jan. 20. They are seen on store security cameras entering the Petland on Holly Avenue. Dressed in large jackets and wearing gloves, employees told police the two men walked to the back of the store and approached the cage of an African Grey Parrot.
According to the police report, one of the men grabbed the parrot, which was “screaming” and put it in his jacket. The other man then opened another cage and grabbed a Red Macaw Parrot. Surveillance video shows them running out of the business and you can even see what looks to be the tail of one of the birds under the arm of one of the men.
Police say the two got into a red Chevrolet Camaro being driven by an unknown female. The car did not have a license plate on it.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel and Medardo Ibuado or on this case, call police at (505) 843-STOP.
