Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history

Daniel Ibuado (left) Medardo Ibuado (right) Daniel Ibuado (left) Medardo Ibuado (right) | 

KOB.com Web Staff
January 25, 2018 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pair of Los Lunas brothers, caught on camera stealing birds from a northeast Albuquerque pet store, have a criminal history.

Advertisement

KOB pulled mugshots of 44-year-old Daniel Ibuado and 36-year-old Medardo Ibuado. A search of court records show the two have been arrested multiple times in the past, in both Los Lunas and Albuquerque.

In 2011, Daniel Ibuado was convicted of Receiving or Transferring of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. In 2010, he was found guilty of aggravated burglary and breaking and entering and in 2009, of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcment Officer.

Medardo Ibuado was found guilty of burglary and aggravated battery for charges stemming from a 2005 case.  

The two now have pending charges stemming from the theft this past Saturday, Jan. 20. They are seen on store security cameras entering the Petland on Holly Avenue. Dressed in large jackets and wearing gloves, employees told police the two men walked to the back of the store and approached the cage of an African Grey Parrot.

According to the police report, one of the men grabbed the parrot, which was “screaming” and put it in his jacket. The other man then opened another cage and grabbed a Red Macaw Parrot. Surveillance video shows them running out of the business and you can even see what looks to be the tail of one of the birds under the arm of one of the men.

Police say the two got into a red Chevrolet Camaro being driven by an unknown female. The car did not have a license plate on it.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel and Medardo Ibuado or on this case, call police at (505) 843-STOP.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 25, 2018 11:27 AM
Created: January 25, 2018 11:06 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM school district closes due to widespread illness
NM school district closes due to widespread illness
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Hope comes together after coach's near-death experience
Hope comes together after coach's near-death experience
Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested

Advertisement




Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado (left) Medardo Ibuado (right)
Man accused in 2005 shooting rampage deemed incompetent
John Hyde is accused of killing five people in a 2005 shooting rampage.
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Victim waits 14 years for rape kit to be tested
Vandals cause oil spill in downtown Portales
Officials have sanded streets in downtown Portales that were covered in oil
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend