Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history

Medardo Ibuado was found guilty of burglary and aggravated battery for charges stemming from a 2005 case.

The two now have pending charges stemming from the theft this past Saturday, Jan. 20. They are seen on store security cameras entering the Petland on Holly Avenue. Dressed in large jackets and wearing gloves, employees told police the two men walked to the back of the store and approached the cage of an African Grey Parrot.

According to the police report, one of the men grabbed the parrot, which was “screaming” and put it in his jacket. The other man then opened another cage and grabbed a Red Macaw Parrot. Surveillance video shows them running out of the business and you can even see what looks to be the tail of one of the birds under the arm of one of the men.

Police say the two got into a red Chevrolet Camaro being driven by an unknown female. The car did not have a license plate on it.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel and Medardo Ibuado or on this case, call police at (505) 843-STOP.