Burglars busted near school, deputies say
KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people, including a juvenile, after they say the man walked in front of Atrisco Elementary School with firearms in public view.
Deputies say when they found Ignacio Avila and the juvenile, they ran and led them on a short pursuit. Deputies say Avila was holding a bag filled with ammunition, a diamond ring and other stolen items.
Investigators say Avila admitted to them that the items were stolen from a nearby house, but they ended up abandoning the rifles under a bush because they were too cumbersome.
Updated: January 11, 2018 06:23 PM
