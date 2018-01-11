WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Advertisement

Burglars busted near school, deputies say

KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people, including a juvenile, after they say the man walked in front of Atrisco Elementary School with firearms in public view.

Advertisement

Deputies say when they found Ignacio Avila and the juvenile, they ran and led them on a short pursuit. Deputies say Avila was holding a bag filled with ammunition, a diamond ring and other stolen items.

Investigators say Avila admitted to them that the items were stolen from a nearby house, but they ended up abandoning the rifles under a bush because they were too cumbersome.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 11, 2018 06:23 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 06:10 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brittany Alert issued for missing man in Bernalillo
Derrick Chavez, 38
Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns
Surveillance video catches the man investigators say stole three shotguns among other items from the Big 5 on San Mateo in Albuquerque
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
Native filmmaker to debut film at Sundance Film Festival
Native filmmaker to debut film at Sundance Film Festival
Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in 2008 shovel beating
Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in 2008 shovel beating

Advertisement




Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
State high court answers question over pre-trial witnesses
State high court answers question over pre-trial witnesses
Transit union concerned about ART safety
Transit union concerned about ART safety
ACLU sues city over panhandling ordinance
ACLU sues city over panhandling ordinance