Buy a burger, help a local K-9 unit. Here's how

On Saturday, those dogs were taking a break from fighting crime to instead spend it with the people they serve.

Burgers were being sold as part of a fundraiser to help fund medical bills, vests and even retirement for the canines.

"I know they don't get to do this kind of thing a lot," Blackmon said. "If we're using a dog to find a bad guy or to sniff drugs or to sniff for bombs, we can't have little kids around."

One of the dogs on hand was Aris – an 8-year-old German Shepherd who has born in the Czech Republic and who has racked up 23 felony apprehensions.

"He is patrol and narcotic, and also a hard surface tracker," said Evan Anderson of the National Police Dog Foundation. "He is the best dog I ever had. He's very good with people."

Then there's Penny, a therapy dog who helps children suffering from trauma.

But over the years some of these K-9s can experience trauma of their own, resulting in expensive medical bills.

After they retire from service they'll need funding as well. So to help achieve that end, several McDonald's locations are donating money through March to the National Police Dog Foundation to specifically help APD's and BCSO's K-9 units.

"This is definitely a big community thing," Blackmon said. "This helps the community be able to interact with the deputies, interact with our dogs, the horses the police department has and (to) come see things up close and personal."