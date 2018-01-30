Woman charged with pimping NM teen in Phoenix
January 30, 2018 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque woman is accused of taking a child from New Mexico and pimping her off in Arizona.
Bernalillo County deputies arrested Camara Cherry-Amos after they investigated the case of a missing 16-year-old girl.
The girl was located in an online sex ad in Phoenix. Investigators believe Camara also prostituted the girl in Santa Fe and Albuquerque before taking her to Arizona. Court documents show that Camara was suspicious of the girl being underage.
Camara's boyfriend, Jason Jackson, was also arrested in November on an unrelated case of child prostitution.
