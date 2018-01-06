Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction

"He looked over, saw the camera, reached over and grabbed it, and then just walked out the front door," said Darren Guido, who works at the Escape Room. "You see him walking out the parking lot, putting it back in his backpack."

It all unfolds as Guido and his son are in the back assisting customers.

"We have a bell that you can ring for service and he never did that," he said. "So obviously he wasn't here looking for any kind of help. He was just walking around (and) making sure no one was coming up."

When they heard the door open again, it was too late. Now a camera worth hundreds of dollars is gone.

"Everything that we do we buy it because we utilize it here in the business. So when that kind of thing happens, I mean, it's really heartbreaking for us because now we have to utilize funds that could have been utilized to build new rooms or to promote something," Guido said.

Especially since that same camera is used to take photos to post online, so that customers can share their memories and even help promote the business.

In fact, some of the customers from earlier that day have now lost access to those photos.

The business says it has invested in security cameras, an alarm system and additional security measures to keep it safe.