Candidate sues Rio Rancho, incumbent mayor
KOB.com Web Staff
February 07, 2018 10:21 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- The race for Rio Rancho mayor has gotten ugly as one candidate filed a lawsuit against the incumbent and the city.
Christopher Muldrow says the city initially granted a permit for a Feb. 17 forum at Loma Colorado library. He claims it was then revoked, and he was told such events are not allowed.
But he says the city and Mayor Gregg Hull allowed another forum to happen at the library days later. Muldrow wants a judge to let his event happen too.
Muldrow and Hull are also running against former Mayor Tom Swisstack in the March 6 election.
Updated: February 07, 2018 10:21 PM
Created: February 07, 2018 09:30 PM
