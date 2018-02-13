Candy store closes, donates treats to local food bank | KOB 4
Candy store closes, donates treats to local food bank

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2018 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Roadrunner Food Bank wants people to do their Valentine’s Day shopping with them. The food bank has just stocked up on sweets and treats all donated by a local candy shop.

See’s Candy in Coronado Center is closing its doors and has donated all of its current inventory to the local food bank. Roadrunner is asking for donations for the treats. The suggested donations, depending on the size of the treat, range from $1 to $25.

The Food Bank says every dollar helps distribute five meals in communities across the state.

To pick up a Valentine’s Day treat, head to the Food Bank during normal business hours. Payment can be made by check, credit/debit card or cash. Click here to see what’s available.


Marian Camacho


Updated: February 13, 2018 05:45 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 07:45 AM

