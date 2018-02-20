Card skimmer suspect arrested, APD says

One man distracted the clerk, while another spent about two minutes at the ATM before walking away, the complaint states.

"It appeared from his movements that he was doing more than just pushing," the Albuquerque Police Department officer wrote in his report.

Four days later, an officer was at the store when the same blue Impala arrived and recognized the man from the video. Police identified that person as Rivera and arrested him.

The complaint states Rivera gave conflicting information, but he admitted to being the person seen in the video. He told police that he tried to use the ATM because it didn't work. However, the police report states no one else reported any problems with the ATM prior to Rivera being there.

As of Tuesday, a judge has not set Rivera's bond.

Card skimmers, which steal personal information, have been a problem in Albuquerque in the last year. Police have said they've come across at least 75 affected ATMs at 7-Elevens and Valero gas stations. If you come across something suspicious at an ATM or gas pump, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.