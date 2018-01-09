Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Jen French
January 09, 2018 05:15 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. -- A respite caregiver is out of jail on her own recognizance after deputies say a baby died while in her care on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
Stephanie Crownover is charged with child neglect resulting in foster baby Ariza’s death. She was in tears as Judge John Sanchez justified releasing Crownover from jail Tuesday because she has no criminal history.
Sanchez ruled that Crownover must report to pretrial services, avoid all contact with the alleged victim’s family and maintain or actively seek employment.
In a Friday interview with KOB, Stephanie Crownover’s mother Eileen Brubaker said that Crownover’s actions did not result in the baby’s death.
"That foster parent should never have gone on her celebration to Las Vegas if the children had been sick. They brought them to her sick," Brubaker said.
KOB-TV requested a sit-down interview with Crownover and her attorney Michael Rosenfield. Both declined.
KOB asked Crownover and Rosenfield about the allegations after her court appearance Tuesday. Crownover did not answer any questions. Rosenfield emphasized that prosecutors must prove that she contributed to the baby’s death.
Children Youth Families Department spokesperson Henry Valera said that Crownover's caregiver license is on hold. Valera is working on revoking her license. Even if Crownover is found not guilty, Valera said it is not likely Crownover will have her license reinstated.
At this time, Crownover is not permitted to have any CYFD children in her care.
Credits
Updated: January 09, 2018 05:15 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 01:27 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved