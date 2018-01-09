Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail

In a Friday interview with KOB, Stephanie Crownover’s mother Eileen Brubaker said that Crownover’s actions did not result in the baby’s death.

"That foster parent should never have gone on her celebration to Las Vegas if the children had been sick. They brought them to her sick," Brubaker said.

KOB-TV requested a sit-down interview with Crownover and her attorney Michael Rosenfield. Both declined.

KOB asked Crownover and Rosenfield about the allegations after her court appearance Tuesday. Crownover did not answer any questions. Rosenfield emphasized that prosecutors must prove that she contributed to the baby’s death.

Children Youth Families Department spokesperson Henry Valera said that Crownover's caregiver license is on hold. Valera is working on revoking her license. Even if Crownover is found not guilty, Valera said it is not likely Crownover will have her license reinstated.

At this time, Crownover is not permitted to have any CYFD children in her care.