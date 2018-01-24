APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping | KOB 4
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping

KOB.com Web Staff
January 24, 2018 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An elderly woman was abducted during a Wednesday afternoon carjacking in northeast Albuquerque, according to a police department spokesperson.

APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik told KOB that the 96-year-old victim was kidnapped when the carjacker took a family member's vehicle from a Circle K Lomas and San Pedro around 3 p.m. The carjacker drove for about a mile before dropping her off, Drobik said.

The woman was not hurt, but APD is still looking for the suspect and the victim's gray PT Cruiser. APD has not yet released a description of the woman's car.


Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 24, 2018 06:53 PM
Created: January 24, 2018 04:38 PM

