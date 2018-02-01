Poll reveals New Mexicans' views on Trump immigration plan

"It's a strong bill, but it's a very fair bill and it protects our borders," he said. "We have to protect our borders."

Carroll Strategies found 38 percent of New Mexicans are for the president's plan. That includes two-thirds of Republicans surveyed. A close 42 percent, mostly Democrats, are opposed.

"If you took President Trump's name off of it and just told them what the plan was, it might be closer," Carroll Strategies President Tom Carroll said. "It might even get some support. But right now it's pretty much even, but slightly opposed."

Breaking down the topic further, 66 percent of New Mexicans say they support a path to citizenship for Dreamers. That includes half of all Republicans and most Democrats who responded. Twenty percent of New Mexicans are opposed.

When it comes to a border wall 38 percent say build it while 53 percent say no.

"Republicans will probably want to have a comprehensive bill and the Democrats are against the wall, so we don't know what's going to happen," Carroll said. "But we do know that there is overwhelming support for the Dreamers."

On another polarizing topic -- who's to blame for the three-day government shutdown earlier this month -- 40 percent of respondents said Congressional Democrats while 42 percent blame either Congressional Republicans or Trump.