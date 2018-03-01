Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court

"A blessing, a blessing," she said. "I waited weeks, I knew who he was weeks ago and I was waiting impatiently."

Police said the two victims were found three miles away from each other. According to a criminal complaint, they died from blunt trauma to the head.

"I knew deep in my heart the day that I had went to where his body was dumped I had just a moment of release that like he was there with me," Patten said.

Fry was a transgender woman who lived with Ray. According to a criminal complaint, Spiess may have lived with them, too. Patten doesn't know what kind of relationship Spiess and Fry.

"He seems like my brother's type that he would date so those are a lot of questions I have that are unanswered and I'm sure it will all come out in time," Patten said.

The judge ordered Spiess stay in jail without bond on Thursday, and his case will be transferred to District Court. A District Court judge will determine if he'll stay in jail until his trial.

"I hope he rots in hell," Patten said. "He doesn't deserve it. No one does."