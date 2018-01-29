Investigation continues after deputies find woman's charred body
Jen French
January 29, 2018 05:24 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- A lieutenant for the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office said the charred body found Saturday morning was a woman.
Detectives say the woman's body was so badly damaged that medical investigators are relying on dental records to identify her. Lt. Keith Elder said Monday that someone passing through saw a burned piled of rubble and the woman, so he called the police.
The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office is asking all law enforcement agencies and citizens for missing persons reports so they have a starting point to match the person's DNA.
"So if anybody is missing a family member or a friend, they need to notify their local law enforcement and have an investigative report made about that missing person," Elder said.
It's not clear how long the remains were here or who could have dumped her. When detectives identify her, they'll be able to compile a list of people they can interview about her.
The sheriff's office would not say what other remains were found with the woman.
