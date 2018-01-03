Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016

The 11-month-old and her siblings were staying at Crownover's Belen home. Deputies say the baby had ligature marks around her neck when medics arrived here.

Detectives described horrific conditions in that house, including animal feces and structural problems. Neighbors in the area told KOB off camera they frequently saw kids in and out of the home and in the backyard.

CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobsen said the department was at the home to place another child at the beginning of last month and nothing raised any red flags. There are now a lot of questions about whether something was missed.

"If we were in this house and this is not what we saw, what caused it to change?" Jacobson told KOB in a Tuesday interview. "When did it change? How did it change? What would it have taken for us to know there was a change?"

There are 93 licensed foster care providers in Valencia County.

One of Crownover's friends came to the house Wednesday afternoon. She said the children were brought to Crownover's home by their full-time foster mother already ill. That is a claim documented in this criminal complaint as well.

The woman said she believes the blame for the children's health is being misplaced. These are elements and aspects of a case still under investigation.