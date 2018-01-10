Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras

Police say Jarvis Canuto caused $10,000 in damage and destruction inside the location near UNM last month. As seen in newly released police video clips, it took some work just getting him out of there in the first place.

Broken glass and blood were everywhere. Officers tried again to get him to stop the mayhem. When they weren't successful officers upped the ante with tear gas. At one point, the officers discuss using a Taser on him.