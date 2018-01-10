Advertisement

Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras

KOB.com Web Staff
January 10, 2018 06:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- From broken glass to blood inside, it was anything but a peaceful experience for those enjoying a late-night meal at a Chipotle Mexican Grill on Dec. 19.

Advertisement

Police say Jarvis Canuto caused $10,000 in damage and destruction inside the location near UNM last month. As seen in newly released police video clips, it took some work just getting him out of there in the first place.

Broken glass and blood were everywhere. Officers tried again to get him to stop the mayhem. When they weren't successful officers upped the ante with tear gas. At one point, the officers discuss using a Taser on him.

Canuto eventually complied. Police say he brandished brass knuckles and waved around a knife, but no one was hurt. The Chipotle had to close for three days to clean up.

Canuto faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and criminal damage to property.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 10, 2018 06:41 PM
Created: January 10, 2018 05:41 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two companies plan golf facilities in Albuquerque
Rendering to the south
Attempted home invasion caught on camera
Attempted home invasion caught on camera
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend will remain behind bars
Police: Body found in Rio Grande not apparent homicide
Police: the body recovered from Rio Grande not an apparent homicide.

Advertisement




What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
What's next for ART?: Many disappointed after problems revealed
Divided panel clears way for PNM rate increase
Divided panel clears way for PNM rate increase
Jackson's career high lifts Lobos past Wyoming 75-69
Jackson's career high lifts Lobos past Wyoming 75-69
Snow blankets ski resorts, parts of New Mexico
Snow blankets ski resorts, parts of New Mexico
Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras
Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras