Chipotle disturbance caught on police body cameras
KOB.com Web Staff
January 10, 2018 06:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- From broken glass to blood inside, it was anything but a peaceful experience for those enjoying a late-night meal at a Chipotle Mexican Grill on Dec. 19.
Police say Jarvis Canuto caused $10,000 in damage and destruction inside the location near UNM last month. As seen in newly released police video clips, it took some work just getting him out of there in the first place.
Broken glass and blood were everywhere. Officers tried again to get him to stop the mayhem. When they weren't successful officers upped the ante with tear gas. At one point, the officers discuss using a Taser on him.
Canuto eventually complied. Police say he brandished brass knuckles and waved around a knife, but no one was hurt. The Chipotle had to close for three days to clean up.
Canuto faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and criminal damage to property.
