Convenience centers accepting Christmas trees through Jan. 10
Kassi Nelson
January 02, 2018 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It can be hard to readjust to life after the holidays, but getting rid of the Christmas tree can help.
Thanks to PNM and the City of Albuquerque, it’s easy. There are three locations around the city.
People at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center were relieved to get their old trees off their hands. After a trip through the grinder, they were happier to take those trees back home.
"It's a great mulch in place of bark. Any of the mulches that you have to buy you just spread this stuff out and in six months it’s brown," Peter Brockhoff said. "It's beautiful. It packs down, and no weeds."
The city has recycling centers set up at Montessa Park Convenience Center, Eagle Rock Convenience Center, and Ladera Golf Course. They're open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 10.
All options to keep your decoration from becoming a dangerous fire hazard, and help you put Christmas in the past.
Credits
Kassi Nelson
Updated: January 02, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 04:42 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved