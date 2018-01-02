Convenience centers accepting Christmas trees through Jan. 10

"It's a great mulch in place of bark. Any of the mulches that you have to buy you just spread this stuff out and in six months it’s brown," Peter Brockhoff said. "It's beautiful. It packs down, and no weeds."

The city has recycling centers set up at Montessa Park Convenience Center, Eagle Rock Convenience Center, and Ladera Golf Course. They're open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 10.

All options to keep your decoration from becoming a dangerous fire hazard, and help you put Christmas in the past.