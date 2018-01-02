VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Convenience centers accepting Christmas trees through Jan. 10

Kassi Nelson
January 02, 2018 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It can be hard to readjust to life after the holidays, but getting rid of the Christmas tree can help.

Advertisement

Thanks to PNM and the City of Albuquerque, it’s easy. There are three locations around the city.

People at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center were relieved to get their old trees off their hands. After a trip through the grinder, they were happier to take those trees back home.

"It's a great mulch in place of bark. Any of the mulches that you have to buy you just spread this stuff out and in six months it’s brown," Peter Brockhoff said. "It's beautiful. It packs down, and no weeds."

The city has recycling centers set up at Montessa Park Convenience Center, Eagle Rock Convenience Center, and Ladera Golf Course. They're open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 10.

All options to keep your decoration from becoming a dangerous fire hazard, and help you put Christmas in the past.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 02, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 04:42 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Baby born on interstate after what police thought was a pursuit
Baby born on interstate after what police thought was a pursuit
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach

Advertisement




Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande
Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande

Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps