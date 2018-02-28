Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
KOB.com Web Staff
February 28, 2018 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies arrested a man after being accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter.
Deputies say Christopher Franco III was caught in the act. According to court documents, Franco's girlfriend says she walked into her daughter's bedroom and found Franco partially on top of her daughter with his hand in her daughter's underwear.
Franco denies the allegations but admits to drinking heavily the night he was allegedly caught.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 28, 2018 06:16 PM
Created: February 28, 2018 03:40 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved