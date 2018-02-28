Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

KOB.com Web Staff
February 28, 2018 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies arrested a man after being accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

Deputies say Christopher Franco III was caught in the act. According to court documents, Franco's girlfriend says she walked into her daughter's bedroom and found Franco partially on top of her daughter with his hand in her daughter's underwear.

Franco denies the allegations but admits to drinking heavily the night he was allegedly caught.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 28, 2018 06:16 PM
Created: February 28, 2018 03:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spires, aka James Knight
Dulce schools, Navajo Tech locked down after threats
Dulce schools, Navajo Tech locked down after threats
APD: Bodies found are those of two missing from Albuquerque
Eugene Ray, left and Zakaria Fry
Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park
Some residents unhappy trees will be removed from park
Accused cop killer's defense kicked off case
Accused cop killer's defense kicked off case

Advertisement




Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spires, aka James Knight
Dick's, Walmart raises firearm purchasing age
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop sale of assault rifles.
Student arrested for threat at Aztec High, the site of 2017 shooting
Student arrested for threat at Aztec High, the site of 2017 shooting
Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog
Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog
East Mountains residents preparing for wildfire season
East Mountains residents preparing for wildfire season
 