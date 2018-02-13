No contest plea for man charged with producing child porn
|
J.R. Oppenheim
February 13, 2018 03:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A 35-year-old man could serve the next 21 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to creating pornographic material involving his stepchildren, a Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Tuesday.
According to spokesperson Michael Patrick, Christopher Glotfelty entered his plea for first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor, second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor and second-degree manufacturing child pornography.
Glotfelty's sentencing will take place at a later date. In addition to his 21-year sentence, Glotfelty faces 12 years of probation and a lifetime parole.
Patrick said investigators found more than 100 video clips and photographs with Glotfelty's stepchildren in his home.
The children's biological mother appears in the videos, Patrick said. She is in federal custody but faces state charges as well.
Credits
Updated: February 13, 2018 03:24 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 03:18 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved