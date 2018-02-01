Church's Chicken catches fire in southeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
February 01, 2018 07:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire at a Church’s Chicken in southeast Albuquerque.
It broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the restaurant on Broadway and Gibson. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported and a cause for the fire is under investigation.
