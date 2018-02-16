Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats | KOB 4
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats

Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 02:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Cibola High School officials say they've dealt with a pair of threats over the last couple of days that led to two students being disciplined.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said the school investigated two separate threats yesterday, one posted on social media and the other made verbally.

People notified authorities of the threats and the two students now face disciplinary action and were not at the school today.

In the letter to parents, the principal said “We understand that tensions are running high and we are doing all we can to alleviate fears and concerns. If you hear of any incident that could pose a threat to school safety, we ask that you notify a school official immediately.”

This come on the heels of one of the deadliest school shootings the United States has ever seen. 17 people were gunned down at a high school in Florida, multiple others were injured.


Credits

Updated: February 16, 2018 02:10 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 02:02 PM

