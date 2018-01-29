School threats loom after high school brawl | KOB 4
School threats loom after high school brawl

Jen French
January 29, 2018 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Fear of a possible shooting still looms after a brawl broke out at a basketball game between Cibola and Volcano Vista students, injuring a school resource officer.

Even after school administrators canceled winter dances at both Cibola and Volcano Vista High, Cibola students found their portable classrooms vandalized Monday morning.

The vague threats of violence at Cibola has one mother worried. Melissa Ramsey wants her two sons to sit out of class Tuesday. Simply the suspicion of a potential shooting is enough to fill her with uncertainty.

"I'm freaking out and I'm wondering why the schools haven't said anything," Ramsey said. "Because the school chose to cancel the dance, these kids have decided they were going to shoot up the school tomorrow."

Albuquerque Public Schools spokesperson Monica Armenta says the concerns are rumors and currently unsubstantiated. As of Monday evening, classes at Cibola Tuesday will resume as scheduled.


Jen French


Updated: January 29, 2018 10:14 PM
Created: January 29, 2018 08:51 PM

