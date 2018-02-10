Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game

Despite a close competitive game, the tension seemed to ease up. There were no issues or heated confrontations.

"I don't think they would do that again because they're playing in the game, and the kids just mess around in the nighttime," said one Cougar fan, Wanda Duran-Gallegos.

Coaches on both sides said they were disappointed by what happened a few weeks back, adding it wasn't an accurate representation of their students and fans.

Coming up on KOB Eyewitness News 4 after the Olympics, hear from one of those coaches on how they plan on moving forward.