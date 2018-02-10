Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Brittany Costello
February 10, 2018 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A heated high school rivalry led to heightened security at Cibola High School Saturday afternoon.
A few weeks ago, a friendly feud between the Cibola and Volcano Vista ended in a brawl after a boys basketball game. In addition to the fight, there were social media rumors, canceled school dances, and vandalism.
In a decision made by the administration, the rematch was originally scheduled for Friday night but moved to Saturday. A number of police vehicles surrounded the gym entrance, and there were security guards situated at each entrance inside the gym.
Despite a close competitive game, the tension seemed to ease up. There were no issues or heated confrontations.
"I don't think they would do that again because they're playing in the game, and the kids just mess around in the nighttime," said one Cougar fan, Wanda Duran-Gallegos.
Coaches on both sides said they were disappointed by what happened a few weeks back, adding it wasn't an accurate representation of their students and fans.
