Cibola, Volcano Vista principals meet as rivalry tensions rise

While the district said there were no threats, parents said otherwise. One reached out to KOB concerned about the possibility of a school shooting following a brawl between Cibola and Volcano Vista students. That fight occurred after a basketball game.

Vandalism to Cibola High property followed. Meyer said the students who participated in the fight and the vandalism have received consequences but those investigations are ongoing.

"It's just rivalries between two schools. That's really all there is," said one Cibola student, Ethan Lozoya. "I mean, there's nothing more than that, I suppose."

"It's the most petty experience throughout high school so far," added another Cibola student, Shayla Fuchs.

Volcano Vista principal Vicki Bannerman also reached out to parents in an email confirming a social media post discussing a school shooting. But she wrote it was not a threat but "drafted in a manner that served to encourage us to be careful and vigilant pertaining to any possibility of a shooting because of recent incidents."

According to Meyer, she and Bannerman planned to meet Tuesday to review proactive solutions going forward. Calls to both principals about the solutions they have in mind went unanswered.