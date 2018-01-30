Cibola, Volcano Vista principals meet as rivalry tensions rise
Kassi Nelson
January 30, 2018 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Days of tension have rocked two Albuquerque high schools. First, it was a brawl. Then parents became concerned about the possibility of a shooting.
The principals of Cibola and Volcano Vista high schools are now joining forces to keep their students safe moving forward.
According to an email sent to parents, the principals of Cibola and Volcano Vista High School met Tuesday to talk through solutions and how to keep students safe moving forward. In the email sent out Tuesday morning, Cibola principal Pamela Meyer reassured parents any threats of violence are just rumors.
While the district said there were no threats, parents said otherwise. One reached out to KOB concerned about the possibility of a school shooting following a brawl between Cibola and Volcano Vista students. That fight occurred after a basketball game.
Vandalism to Cibola High property followed. Meyer said the students who participated in the fight and the vandalism have received consequences but those investigations are ongoing.
"It's just rivalries between two schools. That's really all there is," said one Cibola student, Ethan Lozoya. "I mean, there's nothing more than that, I suppose."
"It's the most petty experience throughout high school so far," added another Cibola student, Shayla Fuchs.
Volcano Vista principal Vicki Bannerman also reached out to parents in an email confirming a social media post discussing a school shooting. But she wrote it was not a threat but "drafted in a manner that served to encourage us to be careful and vigilant pertaining to any possibility of a shooting because of recent incidents."
According to Meyer, she and Bannerman planned to meet Tuesday to review proactive solutions going forward. Calls to both principals about the solutions they have in mind went unanswered.
Credits
Kassi Nelson
Updated: January 30, 2018 05:22 PM
Created: January 30, 2018 03:38 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved