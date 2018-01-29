School events canceled over heated rivalry

"I felt like it was kind of like not fair for both sides because people who were not at the fight, you know it's not fair to them,” said Anthony Salinas, a Cibola High School senior.

Salinas and his best friend Elijah Walker won't be able to go to Winter Ball after Cibola's was canceled this past weekend. Volcano Vista's dance is canceled this coming Saturday.

"I texted a lot of people and they were excited to see me at Winter Ball. It was just going to be a memorable time," said Walker, who transferred from Cibola to another high school last year.

The principal of Cibola high school, Pamela Meyer, sent out a letter saying a fight broke out after an athletic event at Volcano Vista. Students say the fight was between Cibola and Volcano Vista students after a basketball game, and school police officer was assaulted.

Then there was another fight at Cibola.

"A lot of people were mentioning on social media and stuff that they were disappointed," Salinas said. "A lot of girls got a lot of expensive dresses that they couldn't wear. Guys bought a lot of suits. Just kind of disappointed for the people."

On Monday morning, students realized their portables at Cibola were vandalized. Graffiti had language targeting the principal, the basketball team and Albuquerque Public Schools. APS says the graffiti has been cleaned up.

"I know there are such things as high school rivalries, but I didn't think it would go that far," Salinas said.

It's now affecting all the students, not just the ones who got in trouble.

"Stay safe out there and don't let basketball games become an altercation like this," Walker said.

A petition was also going around with at last 65 signatures from students asking for the dance to be rescheduled. Meyer said that won't happen and students who purchased tickets will get a full refund.