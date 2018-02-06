To ease tensions, Cibola-Volcano Vista games rescheduled

They say tensions are subsiding, and the move will help reduce any further conflict. Extra staff and security will be at those games.

Here is a copy of that letter:

Hello Cibola and Volcano Vista Community,

Over the past few weeks, the leadership teams from Volcano Vista and Cibola high schools in cooperation with Albuquerque Public Schools have been working together to come up with ways to ease tensions between our two schools and restore our friendly rivalry.

We want our schools to be able to play each other in basketball as they always have, and we want our students and families to be able to enjoy these games, but we expect all who attend to abide by the district’s Spectator Code of Expectations for Athletics, which states that everyone involved (participants, coaches, officials, and spectators) display good sportsmanship and assure a safe and healthy environment.

Tensions are subsiding and in order to reduce any further conflict, we have decided to move the junior varsity and varsity games that had been scheduled for Friday night to Saturday afternoon. C-teams will now play on the following Monday. While extra staff and security will be on hand at each game, our expectation is that this will be a positive experience for all involved.

The games are rescheduled as follows:

Saturday, February 10 JV game 1:30 pm

Varsity game 3:00 pm Boys @ Cibola Girls @ Volcano Vista

Monday, February 12 C team Boys 4:00 pm

C team girls 5:30 pm @ Cibola

Parents, we ask that you and your student read and discuss the Code of Expectations before attending the games. In order to make this a positive experience for athletes and fans alike, we need everyone’s commitment to good sportsmanship, respect, courtesy, and safety.

Thank you,

Pam Meyer, Principal Cibola High School

Vickie Bannerman, Principal Volcano Vista High School

Yvonne García, Associate Superintendent

Albuquerque Public Schools