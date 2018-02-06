To ease tensions, Cibola-Volcano Vista games rescheduled | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

To ease tensions, Cibola-Volcano Vista games rescheduled

KOB.com Web Staff
February 06, 2018 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico schools are making another move to ease tensions from a rivalry gone too far.

Advertisement

Things came to a head when a brawl broke out after a basketball game between Cibola and Volcano Vista high schools. Vandalism followed, along with fears about threats of violence.

The principals from both schools have released a letter stating this Friday's varsity and junior varsity games will be moved to Saturday afternoon.

They say tensions are subsiding, and the move will help reduce any further conflict. Extra staff and security will be at those games.

Here is a copy of that letter:

Hello Cibola and Volcano Vista Community,

Over the past few weeks, the leadership teams from Volcano Vista and Cibola high schools in cooperation with Albuquerque Public Schools have been working together to come up with ways to ease tensions between our two schools and restore our friendly rivalry.

We want our schools to be able to play each other in basketball as they always have, and we want our students and families to be able to enjoy these games, but we expect all who attend to abide by the district’s Spectator Code of Expectations for Athletics, which states that everyone involved (participants, coaches, officials, and spectators) display good sportsmanship and assure a safe and healthy environment.

Tensions are subsiding and in order to reduce any further conflict, we have decided to move the junior varsity and varsity games that had been scheduled for Friday night to Saturday afternoon. C-teams will now play on the following Monday. While extra staff and security will be on hand at each game, our expectation is that this will be a positive experience for all involved.

The games are rescheduled as follows:

Saturday, February 10    JV game 1:30 pm

Varsity game 3:00 pm  Boys @ Cibola   Girls @ Volcano Vista

Monday, February 12    C team Boys 4:00 pm

C team girls 5:30 pm @ Cibola

Parents, we ask that you and your student read and discuss the Code of Expectations before attending the games. In order to make this a positive experience for athletes and fans alike, we need everyone’s commitment to good sportsmanship, respect, courtesy, and safety.  

Thank you,

Pam Meyer, Principal Cibola High School

Vickie Bannerman, Principal Volcano Vista High School

Yvonne García, Associate Superintendent

Albuquerque Public Schools


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 06, 2018 10:09 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 08:36 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Deputy named in wrongful death suit wins BCSO award
Deputy Josh Mora, left, with Sheriff Manny Gonzales, center, and Deputy Mitchell Skroch
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Boise State rallies by Lobos; game ends in shoving match
Boise State rallies by Lobos; game ends in shoving match

Advertisement




Deputy named in wrongful death suit wins BCSO award
Deputy Josh Mora, left, with Sheriff Manny Gonzales, center, and Deputy Mitchell Skroch
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
DA's funding request becomes political struggle
DA's funding request becomes political struggle
Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Send Steve Where?: Acoma Pueblo rich in culture, pride
Send Steve Where?: Acoma Pueblo rich in culture, pride