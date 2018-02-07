'Cirque du Soleil: Crystal' comes to Santa Ana Star Center | KOB 4
'Cirque du Soleil: Crystal' comes to Santa Ana Star Center

Eddie Garcia
February 07, 2018

RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- "Cirque du Soleil: Crystal" is a first-of-its-kind show on ice. Talented acrobats had to learn ice skating and vice versa.

It's here for seven nights at the Santa Ana Star Center.

"The theme's about a girl who falls through the ice and goes to a mirror world," performer Jason Davenport said.

Davenport has an interesting title: acro-bunking-porter.

"I basically throw and catch the smaller people in the show," he said.

Davenport is also a New Mexico native from Chaparral and a UNM graduate. This is his dream. The seeds of which were planted early on.

"When I was 18, I saw a Cirque du Soleil show and I knew it's what I wanted to do, so I changed my degree," he said.

Shawn Sawyer, a skater from Montreal, brings Olympic experience to the ice. He competed in the 2006 Olympics in Torino, Italy.

"My first world event was the Olympic games," he said.

Sawyer said being in "Cirque du Soleil: Crystal" allows him to continue to live his dream.

"The talent that everybody has here is just unbelievable," Sawyer said.

The show will continue its tour across North America. For Davenport, it's good to be home -- even if it's for a little bit. He hopes he can inspire other young New Mexicans.

"Now being back as a Cirque du Soleil performer, I hope that some of the college students can look up to that as well," he said.


Updated: February 07, 2018
Created: February 07, 2018 05:45 PM

