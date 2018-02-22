City announces youth summer jobs
Marian Camacho
February 22, 2018 10:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Teenagers looking to earn some cash over the summer can hop on with what the city is doing. Mayor Tim Keller has just announced the city’s Summer Jobs Program.
There are hundreds of positions across numerous city departments including offering a Job Mentor Program where students can complete career readiness classes during the school year and seven-week internships during the summer.
“We want to use all tools in the toolbox when it comes to creating opportunities for Albuquerque’s youth,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “We are working to improve the existing summer jobs programs by making it more accessible to students from all walks of life and to continue to scale it up so more and more students can participate. The summer jobs program is a lever to reduce inequality by teaching job readiness and financial skills, boosting academic and career aspirations, and engaging students in their own communities. This is one part of beginning to build comprehensive summer and after-school programs for the future of our city.”
795 high schoolers will be hired to work at community centers across the city and run the summer lunch program. 250 students will be hired to work in aquatics positions with another 50 in recreation positions. 46 jobs are open at the one of two multigenerational centers helping to plan and put on fun activities for kids ages five to twelve. 16-20 students will be hired on to help spruce up parks and work on recycling programs.
In announcing the openings today, Mayor Keller also called on the private sector to jump in and help create opportunities for students.
“We know that it will take all of us stepping up to tackle our city’s greatest challenges,” continued Mayor Keller. “In that spirit, I would like to challenge our city’s private sector employers to create paid internships this summer for high school students. If each company in Albuquerque offers even one paid internship, we can change lives. I’ll be calling CEOs over the next month to ask them to pitch in.”
To apply, search the city’s job site at www.cabq.gov/jobs.
