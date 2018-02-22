City announces youth summer jobs

795 high schoolers will be hired to work at community centers across the city and run the summer lunch program. 250 students will be hired to work in aquatics positions with another 50 in recreation positions. 46 jobs are open at the one of two multigenerational centers helping to plan and put on fun activities for kids ages five to twelve. 16-20 students will be hired on to help spruce up parks and work on recycling programs.

In announcing the openings today, Mayor Keller also called on the private sector to jump in and help create opportunities for students.

“We know that it will take all of us stepping up to tackle our city’s greatest challenges,” continued Mayor Keller. “In that spirit, I would like to challenge our city’s private sector employers to create paid internships this summer for high school students. If each company in Albuquerque offers even one paid internship, we can change lives. I’ll be calling CEOs over the next month to ask them to pitch in.”

To apply, search the city’s job site at www.cabq.gov/jobs.