City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety

The City of Albuquerque faces a $40 million deficit while at the same time is proposing to hire 400 new police officers. The tax is estimated to bring in more than $43 million in just the first year, and that could go to hiring more officers.

While councilors passed the tax hike, they decided to take more time on a plan for getting the Albuquerque Police Department fully staffed and funded.

It would require APD to be the mayor's and the city council's top priority at the start of each fiscal year. It also calls for a study every five years on officer pay and recruitment.

The council plans to take it up again on April 2.

Meanwhile, a couple of city councilors have launched a new effort to decriminalize marijuana. Right now, it's a $50 fine, and a possible stay in jail for first-time offenders caught with an ounce or less.

Councilors Pat Davis and Isaac Benton have introduced a measure calling for no more than a $25 ticket and no jail time.