City Council to consider ordinance cutting down on pot penalties

KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday city councilors Pat Davis, Isaac Benton and the Drug Policy Alliance will introduce an ordinance aiming to decriminalize marijuana possession of up to one ounce or less in the Duke City.

As it currently stands, city ordinance calls for a fine of up to $50 and a maximum jail stint of 15 days for first offenses, and maximums of $500 and 90 days, respectively, for following offenses.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. 


Updated: March 02, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 03:23 PM

