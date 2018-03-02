City Council to consider ordinance cutting down on pot penalties
KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday city councilors Pat Davis, Isaac Benton and the Drug Policy Alliance will introduce an ordinance aiming to decriminalize marijuana possession of up to one ounce or less in the Duke City.
As it currently stands, city ordinance calls for a fine of up to $50 and a maximum jail stint of 15 days for first offenses, and maximums of $500 and 90 days, respectively, for following offenses.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 03:23 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved