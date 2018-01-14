City council's legislative wish list more expansive than Mayor Keller's
Brittany Costello
January 14, 2018 05:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the 2018 New Mexico Legislative Session set to begin on Tuesday, much of the discussion among state lawmakers has been focusing on crime. Both Gov. Susana Martinez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller have made clear it's a priority.
City councilors will also discuss legislative priorities on Wednesday, but they have a bit of a different agenda – one that focuses on helping New Mexicans in different ways.
Keller said in his press conference Saturday that his wish list is focused.
"Normally, mayors or cities typically have a laundry list of every project they might want. We are not doing that anymore," he said.
But as it turns out, not all Albuquerque city leaders feel the same, as the city council does appear to have a laundry list of projects and priorities. And just one day after the session begins in Santa Fe, the council will review them.
The majority of priorities focus on economic development, from continued incentives for the film industry to the state's MainStreet program.
Among the other items that will be discussed: behavioral health, animal services, housing and education.
That's not to say public safety isn't on the minds of city council members.
The legislation, sponsored by Councilor Klarissa Peña, also pledges support for rape kit backlog funding, as well as much tougher crime penalties and laws.
