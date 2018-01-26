City settles with firefighters over raise dispute | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City settles with firefighters over raise dispute

KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 10:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The city has reached a settlement with the firefighters union over raises they were previously promised, but never received.

Advertisement

After a budget crunch, the city cut wages in 2011. Albuquerque firefighters didn't have their pay restored until three years later.

Now, the city will make a one-time payment of $8 million to resolve the raise dispute.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 26, 2018 10:44 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 06:05 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend