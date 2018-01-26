City settles with firefighters over raise dispute
KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 10:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The city has reached a settlement with the firefighters union over raises they were previously promised, but never received.
After a budget crunch, the city cut wages in 2011. Albuquerque firefighters didn't have their pay restored until three years later.
Now, the city will make a one-time payment of $8 million to resolve the raise dispute.
