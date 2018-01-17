City to tackle backlog of thousands of untested rape kits

In April of last year, KOB reported on the serious backlog of an estimated 5,500 untested kits, 4,000 of which were in the city of Albuquerque alone. The backlog was brought to light following an audit when Keller was state auditor.

At the time, the interim crime lab director told KOB the lab was understaffed in DNA and that seriously affected their ability to address the backlog issue.