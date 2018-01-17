City to tackle backlog of thousands of untested rape kits
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mayor Tim Keller is expected to issue an executive order Wednesday morning to tackle Albuquerque’s backlog of untested rape kits.
In April of last year, KOB reported on the serious backlog of an estimated 5,500 untested kits, 4,000 of which were in the city of Albuquerque alone. The backlog was brought to light following an audit when Keller was state auditor.
At the time, the interim crime lab director told KOB the lab was understaffed in DNA and that seriously affected their ability to address the backlog issue.
In October, the city was awarded a $2.5 million grant to help alleviate the problem in an addition to the city setting aside $1 million of its own money.
This morning, Mayor Tim Keller will roll out his plan to tackle the backlog. KOB will be there and bring any updates on-air and right here at kob.com.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
