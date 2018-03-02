City unveils $88M plan to build police force

Keller, however, wasn't at the conference. The plan calls for hiring 400 officers over the next four years to reach a goal of 1,200. There are currently about 850.

The price tag for the plan is $88 million, $400,000 of which would go to increasing recruiting and background check staff. $75,000 would be allocated towards hiring and referral bonuses.

As for where the money would come from, the Albuquerque City Council is set to vote on a proposed three-eighths of a percent bump to the city's gross receipts tax Monday. But that tax hike would go towards plugging a $40 million deficit in the city budget.

"We definitely need the money," Geier said. "But as far as us supporting it (a tax hike), it's needed, let's put it that way."

Geier said if no money from the proposed tax hike goes to efforts to build the police department, it will have to look at grants or other sources of funding.