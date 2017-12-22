Advertisement

City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs

Caleb James
December 22, 2017 10:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It might be brand spankin' new, but the Albuquerque Police Department's most modern substation is being temporarily shut down over structural issues.

Advertisement

The building, located in the northwest area command, is only four years old, but engineers will be there through the holidays due to what city officials are calling "an abundance of caution."

On Friday afternoon, caution tape could be seen at the station, along with a long crack running along the base of its wall.

Mark Motsko, of the Albuquerque Municipal Development Department, said employees were sent home right before engineers arrived.

"After the Christmas holiday we'll be out there investigating why the building is settling this much, and what we can do to fix it," Motsko said.

He said crews were at the station at 5 p.m. Friday as they began to shore up the building's weak spots.

Still, Motsko said the city doesn't know exactly what's wrong.

In the meantime, officers will be relocated to nearby substations to continue crime response efforts on the West Side.

The substation is a popular safe place for people to meet up and exchange items found on Craigslist, Facebook and elsewhere online, but for the time being the station should be avoided by the public. It won't be staffed, though municipal development crews will be keeping a watchful eye on it as they try to determine exactly what's happening to the 26,000-square-foot, $5 million building.

Credits

Caleb James


Updated: December 22, 2017 10:41 PM
Created: December 22, 2017 10:15 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense
After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense
APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery
APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed after hitting barrier on I-40
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed after hitting barrier on I-40
City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs
City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse
NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse
Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year
Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis