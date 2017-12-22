City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs

Mark Motsko, of the Albuquerque Municipal Development Department, said employees were sent home right before engineers arrived.

"After the Christmas holiday we'll be out there investigating why the building is settling this much, and what we can do to fix it," Motsko said.

He said crews were at the station at 5 p.m. Friday as they began to shore up the building's weak spots.

Still, Motsko said the city doesn't know exactly what's wrong.

In the meantime, officers will be relocated to nearby substations to continue crime response efforts on the West Side.

The substation is a popular safe place for people to meet up and exchange items found on Craigslist, Facebook and elsewhere online, but for the time being the station should be avoided by the public. It won't be staffed, though municipal development crews will be keeping a watchful eye on it as they try to determine exactly what's happening to the 26,000-square-foot, $5 million building.