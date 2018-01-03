City approves traffic light plan for two Albuquerque corridors

Not everyone is for the project. Opponents say it could lead to more congestion in an already busy area. Charles Salas lives near one of the intersections and is really concerned about the backup, especially during rush hour.

"There are people at the stop lights and somebody wants to turn and somebody's there. It won't accommodate. If there are cars parked on both sides, they're stuck. They're stuck," he said.

Salas voiced his concerns at the meeting.

"I live right on the corner. I see it. I see traffic two times, first thing in the morning and rush hour. During the day there's nothing," he said. "All night long there's nothing. It would be a waste of city money to put a light on that intersection."

Light supporters say they'll help drivers, pedestrians, and people living in the area.

"This was a result of a couple different neighborhood meetings who have brought up the concern with speeding on those streets," Benton said. "And so we took it from there and looked into how this might work."

The $70,000 is to design the project. The council has already appropriated funding for that, but it will have to look for other funds to go toward building and installing the lights.