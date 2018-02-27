Commissioner wants review of BCSO's policies | KOB 4
Commissioner wants review of BCSO's policies

The Associated Press
February 27, 2018 08:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Bernalillo County commissioners have voted to delay a decision on whether to review how the state's largest sheriff's department uses force and handles pursuits.

Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins had proposed a resolution that would have required Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and the county manager to hire a third-party evaluator to review the policies and possibly recommend policy changes.

But three of her four fellow commissioners decided Tuesday to delay the vote until their meeting next month.

The proposal comes as the sheriff's department contends with lawsuits and a heightened number of deadly force cases in recent years.

Some county commissioners and Gonzales said having more time to review the proposal and present on it would be beneficial.


Updated: February 27, 2018 08:18 PM
Created: February 27, 2018 12:21 PM

