Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud

J.R. Oppenheim
March 01, 2018 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque contractor faces nine counts of fraud for allegedly taking customers' money but never following through on the work, according to police.

Advertisement

Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik confirmed Thursday they arrested Fred Gurule stemming from an investigation dating back to last July.

Police say Gurule scammed his customers out of $33,255 total while claiming to be a licensed contractor. According to a criminal complaint, nine different customers paid Gurule anywhere from $800 to $10,670. In each of the nine case, police say the work was never completed and in some cases never done at all.

Gurule was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Here is KOB's previous coverage of the claims made against Gurule:


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: March 01, 2018 06:49 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 06:39 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spiess, aka James Knight
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court

Advertisement




Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
 