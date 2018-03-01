Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
J.R. Oppenheim
March 01, 2018 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque contractor faces nine counts of fraud for allegedly taking customers' money but never following through on the work, according to police.
Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Simon Drobik confirmed Thursday they arrested Fred Gurule stemming from an investigation dating back to last July.
Police say Gurule scammed his customers out of $33,255 total while claiming to be a licensed contractor. According to a criminal complaint, nine different customers paid Gurule anywhere from $800 to $10,670. In each of the nine case, police say the work was never completed and in some cases never done at all.
Gurule was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.
