Could warm winter be the reason for fewer thefts of unattended cars?

"My brother does that. My little brother does this," said Albuquerque resident Javier Rubio.

The Duke City has made a name for itself when it comes to stolen vehicles per capita. So it comes as little surprise that thieves would keep their eye on empty cars with keys left in the ignition.

"I think it's kind of dumb to warm up your car just because of the type of city we live in," said Albuquerque resident Xavier Anthony. "I feel like there's a lot of crime here, and a lot of people are opportunistic."

Data shows that more people may have that same mindset. There have been 79 car thefts of this nature in 2018 so far, and while that's a high number, it's 20 less than in the same period last year.

So are car owners actually heeding the warnings of police? Some aren't so sure.

"There's other types of crimes. There's a lot of poverty in this city. There's a lot of people that have nothing that are willing to do anything just to get something," Anthony said. "So maybe it means those people have been arrested. Maybe it means they've moved on to other crimes."

One possible factor to take note of: This winter has been much warmer than years past, so more people may simply be hopping in their car and getting on the road.