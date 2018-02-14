Couple overcomes obstacles toward Valentine's nuptials

They lived on opposite sides of town, but nothing could stop them from making it work. Not the distance. Not even a broken car.

"I used to take the Coors bus, all the way to Cibola, and then skate up the hill," Jose said.

"He broke his skateboard one time coming to see me and we had to go pick him up, so poor thing I felt bad. He rolled down the hill," Jahnice added with a laugh.

The two were married in Metro Court Wednesday morning, as part of an annual tradition to host weddings on Valentine’s Day.

While it was a day of celebration this new family, it also comes as storm clouds gather over a national debate. Jose is a dreamer, brought into the United States when he was only 1 year old. He is now studying to be an accountant.

"It's our reality, not a lot of people have to deal with what we are dealing with at a young age," Jahnice said.

Jose was allowed to stay in the United States under the now-defunct Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. But as lawmakers debate the issue in Washington, Jose’s bride says she is willing to do anything to help him.

"I'm totally willing to even just give my life to him for him to stay here," Jahnice said.

While the newlyweds have a vast and uncertain future ahead of them, they also know that marriage is not about finding someone to solve life's problems. It's about facing those problems together with the person you love.