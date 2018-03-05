Teen murder suspect, man accused of road rage appear in court

Also in court Monday was Elias Montaño. According to court documents, Montaño was involved in a road rage incident Friday night on Central near Atrisco.

Another driver told police Montaño cut him off, so he honked at him. Police say Montaño then rammed his truck intentionally and fired a shot at him through his own windshield.

Montaño then allegedly drove off and crashed into a motorcyclist before taking his 5-year-old son and running away. The motorcyclist is expected to be OK.