Teen murder suspect, man accused of road rage appear in court | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Teen murder suspect, man accused of road rage appear in court

KOB.com Web Staff
March 05, 2018 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One of two teens accused of shooting and killing a man at an Albuquerque park will stay in jail for a while.

Advertisement

During Santiago Armijo's first appearance in court Monday, a judge ordered the 15-year-old suspect to stay behind bars until his next hearing.

Armijo and another 15-year-old, Jeremiah De La Pena, reportedly killed a man at Tower Park last Thursday. Investigators say they shot Larry Desantiago after a deal involving a marijuana grinder went south.

Also in court Monday was Elias Montaño.  According to court documents, Montaño was involved in a road rage incident Friday night on Central near Atrisco.

Another driver told police Montaño cut him off, so he honked at him. Police say Montaño then rammed his truck intentionally and fired a shot at him through his own windshield.

Montaño then allegedly drove off and crashed into a motorcyclist before taking his 5-year-old son and running away. The motorcyclist is expected to be OK.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 05, 2018 05:18 PM
Created: March 05, 2018 04:18 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Foul play not suspected after body found in SW Albuquerque
Foul play not suspected after body found in SW Albuquerque
Holocaust survivor says TSA gave her intrusive body search
Eva Mozes Kor
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release

Advertisement




City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
New UNM president ready to set high expectations
Garnett Stokes
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Wildfire at Kirtland AFB contained
Wildfire at Kirtland AFB contained
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
 