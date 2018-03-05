Teen murder suspect, man accused of road rage appear in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One of two teens accused of shooting and killing a man at an Albuquerque park will stay in jail for a while.
During Santiago Armijo's first appearance in court Monday, a judge ordered the 15-year-old suspect to stay behind bars until his next hearing.
Armijo and another 15-year-old, Jeremiah De La Pena, reportedly killed a man at Tower Park last Thursday. Investigators say they shot Larry Desantiago after a deal involving a marijuana grinder went south.
Also in court Monday was Elias Montaño. According to court documents, Montaño was involved in a road rage incident Friday night on Central near Atrisco.
Another driver told police Montaño cut him off, so he honked at him. Police say Montaño then rammed his truck intentionally and fired a shot at him through his own windshield.
Montaño then allegedly drove off and crashed into a motorcyclist before taking his 5-year-old son and running away. The motorcyclist is expected to be OK.
