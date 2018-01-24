Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was just five years ago that then 15-year-old Nehemiah Griego gunned down his parents and three younger siblings, and in less than two months he could go free.
Today the New Mexico Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments regarding the Attorney General's motion to reverse a lower court decision that would send Nehemiah Griego to an adult prison when he turns 21 on March 20.
A 2016 ruling said that Griego would be released when he turns 21 after receiving treatment through CYFD. He’s been in treatment with the Children Youth and Families Department for the last two years, but a psychologist has said that Griego needs five more years of treatment.
In addition, a psychiatrist has testified that Griego has three different personality disorders.
Still, Judge John Romero sentenced him to treatment until his 21st birthday, which lies on March 20, instead of life in prison. Wednesday morning, a judge could either reverse that ruling or uphold it. KOB will be in the courtroom and will bring all updates on air and online at kob.com.
For the fourth year in a row, CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobson is fighting these sort of rulings in the state legislature. She wants judges to have a third option when sentencing a youthful offender, such as Griego.
The third option would require youthful offenders to go before a judge, before being released after treatment, for CYFD to talk about whether the offender was amenable to treatment and discuss whether they need supervision after the age of 21, whether that be in prison or probation.
