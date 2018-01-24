Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings

In addition, a psychiatrist has testified that Griego has three different personality disorders.

Still, Judge John Romero sentenced him to treatment until his 21st birthday, which lies on March 20, instead of life in prison. Wednesday morning, a judge could either reverse that ruling or uphold it.

For the fourth year in a row, CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobson is fighting these sort of rulings in the state legislature. She wants judges to have a third option when sentencing a youthful offender, such as Griego.

The third option would require youthful offenders to go before a judge, before being released after treatment, for CYFD to talk about whether the offender was amenable to treatment and discuss whether they need supervision after the age of 21, whether that be in prison or probation.

